White House: U.S. will discuss Enbridge Line 5 pipeline with Canada

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - The U.S. and Canada will discuss the future of an oil pipeline that crosses part of the Great Lakes, according to White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

At a news briefing Monday, she said the U.S. and Canada would “engage constructively” in discussions about the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline, which carries crude oil from Sarnia, Ontario through Michigan to Wisconsin. A section of the pipeline runs under the Straits of Mackinac.

RELATED: Protest leads to Enbridge Line 5 shutdown in Tuscola County

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the Canadian company to shut down the line because of the potential for a catastrophic rupture if the underwater section breaks. The company refuses and says the line is in good shape.

RELATED: Whitmer ‘profoundly disappointed’ in Canada’s decision to back Enbridge in pipeline dispute

Canada last month invoked a 1977 treaty on transit of oil between the two nations and asked for negotiations. Canadian officials raised concerns earlier this year that shutting down Enbridge’s Line 5 would cost jobs in both countries.

Enbridge plans to build an underwater tunnel to protect the pipeline under a deal made with Whitmer’s predecessor, Gov. Rick Snyder. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning an extensive study of the pipeline tunnel plan before construction can begin.

