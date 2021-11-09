White House: U.S. will discuss Enbridge Line 5 pipeline with Canada

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - The U.S. and Canada will discuss the future of an oil pipeline that crosses part of the Great Lakes, according to White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

At a news briefing Monday, she said the U.S. and Canada would “engage constructively” in discussions about the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline, which carries crude oil from Sarnia, Ontario through Michigan to Wisconsin. A section of the pipeline runs under the Straits of Mackinac.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the Canadian company to shut down the line because of the potential for a catastrophic rupture if the underwater section breaks. The company refuses and says the line is in good shape.

Canada last month invoked a 1977 treaty on transit of oil between the two nations and asked for negotiations. Canadian officials raised concerns earlier this year that shutting down Enbridge’s Line 5 would cost jobs in both countries.

Enbridge plans to build an underwater tunnel to protect the pipeline under a deal made with Whitmer’s predecessor, Gov. Rick Snyder. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning an extensive study of the pipeline tunnel plan before construction can begin.

