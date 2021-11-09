Advertisement

Woman seriously injured after chain-reaction crash in Burton

A 36-year-old woman and her young daughter were injured after this crash on Lapeer Road in...
A 36-year-old woman and her young daughter were injured after this crash on Lapeer Road in Burton.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 36-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a chain-reaction crash in Burton on Tuesday morning.

Police say the woman was driving a car west on Lapeer Road near Forest Avenue with her young daughter when she turned left into the path of a pickup truck around 7:40 a.m., according to the Burton Police Department.

The pickup truck then careened into a minivan carrying a 35-year-old woman and her two children.

The 36-year-old woman and her daughter both were trapped in their car after the crash. The Burton Fire Department had to remove the roof and cut part of the car apart to remove them.

The 36-year-old was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of serious leg injuries while her young daughter was hospitalized with minor injuries. The 17-year-old driving the pickup truck and the three occupants of the minivan were not injured.

Burton police will continue investigating the crash Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Medical professionals handle Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Biden vaccine and test mandate covers government workers in Michigan
Rozlyn Kelly is a genealogist from Michigan.
Michigan genealogist hosting event in Flint about finding Black ancestors
Catholic Charities and Carriage Town Ministries are hosting a winter warm-up on Saturday.
Catholic Charities and Carriage Town Ministries hosting winter warm up
Isaiah Gardenhire has been found mentally competent to stand trial in a case where he is...
Isabella County man awaiting sentence for murder of 13-year-old