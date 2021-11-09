Woman seriously injured after chain-reaction crash in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 36-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a chain-reaction crash in Burton on Tuesday morning.

Police say the woman was driving a car west on Lapeer Road near Forest Avenue with her young daughter when she turned left into the path of a pickup truck around 7:40 a.m., according to the Burton Police Department.

The pickup truck then careened into a minivan carrying a 35-year-old woman and her two children.

The 36-year-old woman and her daughter both were trapped in their car after the crash. The Burton Fire Department had to remove the roof and cut part of the car apart to remove them.

The 36-year-old was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of serious leg injuries while her young daughter was hospitalized with minor injuries. The 17-year-old driving the pickup truck and the three occupants of the minivan were not injured.

Burton police will continue investigating the crash Tuesday.

