24-mile police chase over 100 mph in Lapeer County ends with 2 arrests

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two North Branch men were arrested after leading police on a 24-mile-long chase through Lapeer County over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Bryan Sorby was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with 18-year-old Adam Kreiner as his passenger just before 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Police received a call saying the men were running red lights and speeding on Nepessing Street through Lapeer.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull them over around 10:30 p.m. However, their car sped to up well over 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The pursuit continued through Attica and North Branch Township, including a short distance through a corn field, before the car went into a ditch. Kreiner and Sorby tried to run away on foot into a drainage ditch full of water.

Police say Kreiner eventually obeyed their commands to stop and he was arrested. Sorby continued wading into a pond before coming back to shore, where he was arrested.

Investigators believe at least one of the men was intoxicated on alcohol during the chase.

Sorby was arraigned Monday on charges of third-degree fleeing and eluding police, assaulting and resisting a police officer and operating while intoxicated. He remained in custody Tuesday at the Lapeer County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Kreiner was arraigned on a single charge of assaulting and resisting a police officer. He was released from the Lapeer County Jail on $1,000 bond.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Lapeer County District Court for hearings on Nov. 19.

