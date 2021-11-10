Allegiant Air ready to start $77 million base in Flint with state incentives

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Allegiant Air is ready to begin work on a new $77 million operations base in Flint with 88 jobs after the Michigan Strategic Fund approved incentives for the project.

Allegiant, which has been flying out of Bishop International Airport since 2016, plans to base three Airbus A320 aircraft in Flint and more than double its employment in Michigan. The operations base is expected to open by February and could lead to more flights from the airport.

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved $200,000 worth of incentives for the project on Wednesday. The Bishop International Airport Authority is supporting the project with $1.9 million worth of facility improvements, discounted rent and incentives for each new nonstop flight.

“Allegiant’s investment will create good paying jobs for Flint-area residents as we continue building up Michigan’s economy and usher in a new era of prosperity together,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “We are pleased to collaborate with our local partners and support this expansion, which will help us stay laser-focused on growing our economy and will provide more convenient, affordable flight options for Michigan leisure and business travelers.”

Allegiant carried nearly 197,000 passengers through Flint in 2019. The low-cost airline offers eight routes to and from Bishop with a new flight to Arizona taking off later this month.

“Our passengers have proven time and again how much they value the unique brand of travel that Allegiant offers,” said Bishop International Airport CEO Nino Sapone. “Allegiant has grown from less than 7% of our traffic in 2016 to over 54% today. It’s an amazing story of growth, commitment and partnership.”

Allegiant will employ managers, pilots, flight attendants, aircraft maintenance technicians, engineers and other staff in the new Flint operations base. All of those workers will begin and end their workday in Flint.

“Flint has been a great location for Allegiant, where our presence and success have grown each year,” said Keith Hansen, Allegiant’s vice president of government affairs. “It makes perfect sense to establish an aircraft and crew base in Flint, further embedding Allegiant in the community as a hometown airline. Having locally-based operations will mean opportunities for expanded hours, as well as more – and more frequent – flight offerings for local residents.”

