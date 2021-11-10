Bicyclist dies after hitting school bus in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A bicyclist died after he hit a school bus on a busy Saginaw Township street.

Police say the bicyclist, who wasn’t immediately identified, was riding on the sidewalk along State Street near Coolidge Avenue around 2:15 p.m., where he attempted to cross the road toward Linda Street. Vehicles traveling east on State Street had to take evasive action to avoid him.

Witnesses told investigators that the man appeared to wobble and then hit the side of a Saginaw Township Community Schools bus, which was driving west on State Street. He fell to the pavement after the impact.

Saginaw Township police say the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police will continue investigating the crash on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

