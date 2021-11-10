Advertisement

Bicyclist dies after hitting school bus in Saginaw Township

Saginaw Township Police Department
Saginaw Township Police Department
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A bicyclist died after he hit a school bus on a busy Saginaw Township street.

Police say the bicyclist, who wasn’t immediately identified, was riding on the sidewalk along State Street near Coolidge Avenue around 2:15 p.m., where he attempted to cross the road toward Linda Street. Vehicles traveling east on State Street had to take evasive action to avoid him.

Witnesses told investigators that the man appeared to wobble and then hit the side of a Saginaw Township Community Schools bus, which was driving west on State Street. He fell to the pavement after the impact.

Saginaw Township police say the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police will continue investigating the crash on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer advocates again for cannabis businesses to use banks
Honoring 25 years of Angie Hendershot
Honoring 25 years of Angie Hendershot
These Mid-Michigan hospitals got A grades from Leapfrog for patient safety.
Leapfrog releases latest Mid-Michigan hospital safety grades
The Richfield Township Police Department is looking for this man in connection with two thefts...
Man accused of stealing charity canister twice from Speedway station near Davison