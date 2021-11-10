Advertisement

Brian Williams says he’s leaving NBC News at end of year

In this Oct. 26, 2010 file photo, Brian Williams, then anchor and managing editor of "NBC...
In this Oct. 26, 2010 file photo, Brian Williams, then anchor and managing editor of "NBC Nightly News," speaks at the Women's Conference in Long Beach, Calif.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years.

Williams said in a note to colleagues that “following much reflection,” he had decided to exit when his contract ends in December.

“This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another,” Williams wrote. “There are many things I want to do, and I’ll pop up again somewhere.”

Willliams, 62, said he will take a few months off to spend time with his family.

Williams was NBC News’ top anchor from 2004 until 2015, when he was suspended for falsely claiming that he had been in a helicopter hit by enemy fire during the Iraq War. A subsequent investigation found that he had made other inaccurate statements about his experiences covering events, and he lost the job.

He was later given the 11 p.m. hour at MSNBC, which he turned into a fast-moving, entertaining newscast summing up the day’s news.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 more former Trump aides
GRAPHIC: Day 3 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
GRAPHIC: Day 3 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
Sherri Jarvis
Detectives identify victim in 41-year-old Texas murder mystery
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A...
Federal judge refuses Trump request to block Jan. 6 records