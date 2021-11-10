Advertisement

Celebrating 25 years of Angie Hendershot

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC12 News is celebrating 25 years with Angie Hendershot this week.

We’re celebrating 25 years of Angie at ABC12, and as part of that, we’re taking a look back at some of the biggest stories that she has covered in those 25 years.

One of those stories, the Clara Barton explosion.

Be sure to stay with us all week as we continue to celebrate Angie’s 25 years at ABC12.

