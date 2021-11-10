Dry today before some changes

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure keeps us dry today with some sunshine – if you have anything you need to do outdoors do it today! A low pressure system moving into the region tomorrow brings rainy and windy conditions, and then cools us down quite a bit to end the week.

Today’s temps will make it to the low to mid 50s with a SE wind at 5-10mph. After some morning fog, we’ll end up seeing some sun mixed with some clouds.

Cloudy skies stay in place tonight as a warm front lifts northward across the area. This will cause temperatures to briefly dip to the lower 40s around 9/10pm, then rise to the upper 40s by Thursday morning’s commute. Spotty showers will be possible overnight as well.

We’ll then be dry for the morning into the midday hours before rain moves in. Showers will move through for the afternoon and evening, turning scattered for the late night and Friday. With dropping temps Friday morning, snow may mix in.

Highs tomorrow will be around 60 degrees. It’ll be windy with steady SSE winds at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 30s.

Friday’s highs will only be in the mid 40s, and we’ll see low 40s Saturday. The weekend into Monday features scattered rain, mix, and light snow, particularly the further north and west you are.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.