Flint Charter Review Commission explains mistake with swearing in council members before election certification

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There’s still plenty of confusion in Flint after the city made a mistake.

On Monday afternoon, the city held a ceremony swearing in all nine members of Flint City Council before the election was certified, and then canceled their first scheduled meeting.

City leaders and community members are now left wondering how this happened.

The City’s Legal Department tells ABC12 that they’re working on resolving it.

It’s all because of a change in the revised City Charter adopted in 2018, so we took our questions to the one of the people responsible for making the change in the first place.

Cleora Magee is considered an expert of the Flint City Charter, and that’s because she was part of the nine-person Charter Review Commission who revised it in 2018 after the previous one hadn’t changed much since 1974. One of those changes was when the newly elected council would be sworn in and when they’d have their first meeting.

“By state law, we knew that the certification should take place, and so unless you’re certified, then you’re really not following the guidelines of state law, so therefore we changed it to make sure we would follow the guidelines,” Magee said.

The former charter says “on the first Monday following the election of its members,” and the revised has one key word added, saying ”on the First Monday following the ‘certification’ of the election of its members.”

Still, all nine council members were sworn in without certification.

“I think it was just old tradition plus the fact of assuming that the certification had taken place,” Magee said.

ABC12 reached out to some of the members on the Genesee County Board of Canvassers and was told the holdup was there was an issue with just one vote in one of Flint’s precincts.

The issue was that it was a blank ballot that somehow made its way through the system. That problem has now been resolved, and we are told the Board of Canvassers will be signing off on it tomorrow. By law, they have up to 14 days to complete a canvass after an election and certify the results.

Magee says she’d like to see strong communication between the County Clerk and the City Clerk.

”We just need to start working together, and when we work together even though you’re a county and city hall is right across the street from the county building, it’s good for them to work together because that’s how you’re going to make the city and the county a better place to live,” Magee said.

She adds that she hopes this is an important lesson for all city leaders to follow the city charter not just for this election but for any other items in the future.

“I have to blame myself somewhat because I was the chairperson of the Commission, and that is something that I should have remembered or looked up, and I didn’t, so as Chairperson, I have to take responsibility for that as well,” Magee said.

Some council members we spoke to say if they have to be sworn in again, they don’t think it will have to be a big ceremony like Monday’s ceremony.

As for an idea of what happens next, the Board of Canvassers are expected to sign off by Wednesday, and City Council could then schedule their meeting for the upcoming Monday.

Stick with ABC12 News for updates on this story from the City of Flint’s Legal Department.

