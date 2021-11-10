Flint City Council elections are certified, allowing elected officials to take their seats

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Results from the Nov. 2 general election are official.

The Genesee County Board of Canvassers certified the results on Wednesday, allowing elected officials to take their seats.

On Monday, there was a swear-in ceremony for new council members in the Council Chambers, and it was packed with people ready to see Flint City Council come together and move the city forward.

The certification of the results came into the spotlight after the ceremony when County Clerk John Gleason said it wasn’t official because the election was not certified yet, and then the city canceled its first scheduled meeting for Monday night.

On Wednesday, Gleason told ABC12 three of the four canvassers certified the results. The fourth Canvasser resigned on Tuesday after learning she could not sign while also service as an elected official of the Board of Education in Mt. Morris.

Now, according to the Flint City Charter, Flint City Council should meet on the first Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the evening after the election is certified, which would be Nov. 15.

A question a lot of people are still asking is about the swearing in ceremony and if it will have to be done again.

The city says the Legal Department is working to resolve that, but councilmembers we spoke with on Wednesday say if they do have to take an oath again, it would likely be before Monday’s meeting and not during a big ceremony.

