Flint Township Committee leader revisits plan to change the township’s name

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Township may get another chance at taking on a new identity after legislation was signed into law, after three attempts over the last five years.

ABC12 has been following this story since 2016, when a group of residents formed a committee focused on changing the township’s name.

The legislative change comes after Governor Whitmer signed the bill into law in October.

The new law allows for townships to legally change their names.

In 2016, Jerry Preston led a committee of residents hoping to change the name of Flint Township, but they were unable to do so.

“The township attorney said ‘you can’t do this’, because there is no provision for townships to change their name,” said Preston. “There’s one for cities, villages and counties but, not townships.”

Thanks to house bill 4637, the committee may get another shot at it, which Preston said could be a good thing for the township.

“I think it would help a lot with economic development. There is some issues with the city of Flint as far as economic development and city government, and I think that gets confusing between the city and townshi,” said Preston. “I think the township would be in a much better position to market some of these empty buildings.”

But Flint Township Economic Enhancement Director, Tracey Tucker said that there is a lot more to look at before any changes can be made.

“There are other implications other than just changing the name,” said Tucker. “There’s the issues with zip codes, would anything change there. The cost associated with it. What are those costs associated with it?”

Preston said that he’s already working on those things.

“It wont change any mailing addresses. The zip codes and addresses stay the same, that’s a whole other project that would have to happen,” said Preston. “Yes, the township would have to change the name on fire trucks and things like that, but they do that on a regular basis anyway. As for the name change, it has nothing to do with it.”

Preston says he did request at the last township trustees meeting that the committee reform and hopes to be back by December.

The township told ABC12 News that they plan to work with the committee and residents to find the best solution.

