Flint woman scammed out of $6,000 after purchasing home actually owned by Land Bank

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint woman says she is out of $6,000 after a home purchase from a woman turns out to be a scam.

Now, she’s finding out the real owner is the Genesee County Land Bank.

The woman says she’s already put $20,000 towards the house to fix it up, but she could soon be forced to walk away with nothing.

ABC12 reached out to the Genesee County Land Bank, and they say this is happening regularly, offering some tips to make sure it doesn’t happen to you.

“Tires. There was a front end of a Yukon. The backyard had tons of trash cans. Multiple dead dogs.”

Mary Kelly and Joann Roberts are explaining the unlivable conditions at a Flint home near Pierson and Clio Roads. They purchased the home for just $6,000 in 2018, and then poured their blood, sweat, and tears into it.

“Everything was bought at home depot. Everything. I installed all this,” Kelly said as she showed ABC12 her kitchen countertops and cabinets.

“Tearing up the floor, putting new floor down, toilet, bathtubs, sink, kitchen sink. There was big holes in the wall to where you don’t really have a choice but to hang sheets of drywall. Basically you name it and I’ve done it,” Kelly said.

Now, Kelly is making a shocking discovery. She started receiving mail that the home that the previous owner never mentioned. That taxes were not paid and the home was foreclosed and now owned by the Genesee County Land Bank, but when Mary picked up the phone to call the previous owner, “Erica,” she realized it was too late.

“The phone number is not the same. Everything has been changed on me,” Kelly said.

When asked whether the deal seemed legitimate, Kelly said that the previous owner showed the title and the deed with her name on it. They began a payment plan and once the final payment was made, the number was blocked.

“It’s a slap in the face. It’s like playing with somebody’s livelihood. You don’t tell somebody this is your home, and they give you the money, and they uphold their end and then come to find out you have no links to it. It’s ruined my mental health like I don’t sleep,” Roberts said.

Unfortunately, it’s a problem the Genesee County Land Bank is deals with regularly, and they say make sure to do your homework before you become the next victim.

“Make sure that you’re actually dealing with the actual owner. First step, you could actually look at the Flint Property Portal, and that’s where you can get ownership and property information on any property in the city of Flint. Definitely want to check in with the Treasurer’s Office to make sure there’s not outstanding taxes on the property. Water department to make sure that there isn’t an accrued balance there as well,” Michael Freeman said. Freeman is the Executive Director of the Land Bank.

The Land Bank is currently working with the Flint couple to strike a deal of about $4,000 to sell the property, but the additional complication is that it’s also on a city demo list. The women will have to contact the Building Inspection Department to see if it can first be taken off of that before agreeing to a sale.

Freeman says he’s working with the Flint Police Department to address this problem, and recommends anyone who needs resources to go to Legal Service of Eastern Michigan for assistance and support.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.