Isiah Gardenhire sentenced to 75-120 years for second degree murder of 13-year-old girl

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Sentenced to 75 to 120 years. That’s what was handed down in an Isabella County courtroom on Tuesday for Isiah Gardenhire.

Gardenhire pleaded no contest to stabbing a 13-year-old girl to death and other crimes while out on bond earlier this year.

Gardenhire had called ABC12 News to turn himself into police after being on the run for two days back in June.

Isabella County trial court judge Mark Duthie called this case the worst one he has ever seen in the county.

Gardenhire himself spoke a few words from his jail cell.

There was a very eye opening testimony from Tiffany Dembowske, the mother of Adrie Dembowske, who was stabbed to death.

”Didn’t god know how much I’d miss her,” said Tiffany Dembowske, the mother of the victim.

A tearful Dembowske, the girlfriend of Isiah Gardenhire at the time, delivered a chilling and emotionally charged victim impact statement on Tuesday in Isabella County Trial Court.

She was the mother of 13-year-old Adrie Dembowske who was stabbed to death

“Walking into the room, standing over her showing me how you were going to slit her throat if she made one noise,” she said.

Investigators say 40-year-old, Isaiah “Zeke” Gardenhire went on a 45-hour crime spree, which also included holding hostages, carjacking, robbing people and sexual assault back on June 6 this year.

That’s when law enforcement were sent to a Union Township home for reports of a sexual assault and murder investigation.

Officers, once on scene discovered Tiffany’s daughter Adrie stabbed to death.

“Janessa doesn’t smile or play like she used to, it’s extremely hard for her to comprehend at 5-years-old that she will never see her Adrie again,” said Dembowske.

It’s important to remember, these crimes that were committed by Gardenhire were done while he was out on bond from another sexual assault case in Mason County.

Gardenhire was on the run before calling ABC12 on June 7, asking for help turning himself in.

“I give my condolences to the family. Everything that had happened -- was wrong and I regret it,” said Gardenhire.

The judge did not sentence Gardenhire to life in prison because in Michigan, if convicted of second degree murder, the person is eligible for parole after 15 years.

