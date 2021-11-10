JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

We will have a much better chance of rain for the latter part of our Thursday as a strong storm system approaches from the west. Ahead of the rain, strong southerly winds will push temperatures up to around the 60-degree mark. As the storm moves off to our east, winds will shift to the west and northwest for Friday and Saturday. That strong, cold wind will drive temperatures downward causing scattered rain showers to mix with some snow. On ABC News we’ll tell you about another snow-maker that is heading our way. - JR

Wednesday may well turn out to be the nicest day we will have for a while. It will be a little bit brighter, and winds will be light blowing in from the southeast to south. Highs for the day will generally be in the middle 50s – about five degrees above the average. We will be back into mostly clouds skies for Wednesday night. Lows will be in the lower 40s as a southerly wind increases in speed. A few showers may pop up, but they shouldn’t be a big deal.

We will have a much better chance of rain for the latter part of our Thursday as a strong storm system approaches from the west. Ahead of the rain, strong southerly winds will push temperatures up to around the 60-degree mark. As the storm moves off to our east, winds will shift to the west and northwest for Friday and Saturday. That strong, cold wind will drive temperatures downward causing scattered rain showers to mix with some snow. On ABC News we’ll tell you about another snow-maker that is heading our way. - JR