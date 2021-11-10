JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

All-in-all, our Wednesday was a fine autumn day across Mid-Michigan. After a frosty start to the day, a decent amount of sunshine and a light breeze combined to push temperatures to above-average levels. Highs moved well into the 50s, surpassing our average of 49-degrees. We will expect more clouds overnight, with a few light showers possible too. Lows will range from the upper 30s, to lower 40s, but those readings may occur relatively early. Overnight, I expect temperatures to rise a bit as winds turn in a little more from the south.

Some of us will see a little bit of sunshine Thursday morning. We all will notice the winds increasing from the south. That wind will be a warm one so temperatures will have a shot at topping the 60-degree mark one more time. Some rain will work into lower Michigan from the west as the afternoon wears on. There will even be a chance to hear a rumble of thunder. A relatively strong cold front will move off to our east Thursday evening, pushing the bulk of the rain eastward, out of the ABC12 viewing area.

Behind Thursday’s front, temperatures will be turning markedly colder for Friday and the weekend. That colder air will mean that some lingering rain showers scattered across the state Friday, will mix with some flakes of snow through the afternoon in the northern and western parts of the state. By Saturday, scattered rain/snow showers will be a possibility across the entire area. On ABC12 News we will let you know when we may have to deal with some slippery roads. - JR