Judge gives final approval on $626 million Flint Water settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - U.S. District Judge Judith Levy has given final approval to the monumental $626.25 million settlement for those who suffered due to the Flint Water Crisis.

The settlement involves tens of thousands of people who say they were impacted after lead was discovered in Flint’s drinking water

The State of Michigan, City of Flint, McLaren, and Rowe Engineering have been identified as those who contributed to the historic agreement.

Sources said that payouts could begin within 45 days and are based on a formula that will give children impacted by the crisis more than adults.

