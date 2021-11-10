Man accused of stealing charity canister twice from Speedway station near Davison

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police were looking for a man accused of stealing a Children’s Miracle Network fundraising canister twice from a Speedway gas station near Davison.

The man allegedly swiped the canister from the Speedway on M-15 during the early morning hours of Sept. 29 and Oct. 7, according to the Richfield Township Police Department. The canister contained unknown amounts of cash donations for the children’s health care charity.

Investigators believe the same man was stole several other Children’s Miracle Network canisters from Speedway gas stations in the area on different days.

The suspect was wearing a Duck Dynasty hoodie in the first incident and a black T-shirt with a design on the front the second time. Anyone who recognizes him should call Richfield Township Police Department at 810-653-3565.

