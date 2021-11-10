Advertisement

Man accused of stealing charity canister twice from Speedway station near Davison

The Richfield Township Police Department is looking for this man in connection with two thefts...
The Richfield Township Police Department is looking for this man in connection with two thefts of a Children's Miracle Network fundraising canister.(source: Richfield Township Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police were looking for a man accused of stealing a Children’s Miracle Network fundraising canister twice from a Speedway gas station near Davison.

The man allegedly swiped the canister from the Speedway on M-15 during the early morning hours of Sept. 29 and Oct. 7, according to the Richfield Township Police Department. The canister contained unknown amounts of cash donations for the children’s health care charity.

Investigators believe the same man was stole several other Children’s Miracle Network canisters from Speedway gas stations in the area on different days.

The suspect was wearing a Duck Dynasty hoodie in the first incident and a black T-shirt with a design on the front the second time. Anyone who recognizes him should call Richfield Township Police Department at 810-653-3565.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Honoring 25 years of Angie Hendershot
Honoring 25 years of Angie Hendershot
These Mid-Michigan hospitals got A grades from Leapfrog for patient safety.
Leapfrog releases latest Mid-Michigan hospital safety grades
African Drum & Dance Association
African Drum & Dance Parent Association performs for Good Morning Mid-Michigan
"Listen to the Silence" will be shown at the Flint Institute of Arts on Nov. 21.
'Listen to the Silence' short film addresses mental health