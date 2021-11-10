Advertisement

MDOT and local road commissions work together to fully staff plow truck fleets

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Road crews are busy preparing for winter and staffing their maintenance fleets.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said that they have just hired 16 new limited term positions for winter maintenance to drive plow trucks.

MDOT’s Jocelyn Garza said that those hires puts them at full staff, but she says with the pandemic, that could change quickly.

“What happens if there’s an outbreak that correlates with a winter storm event,” asked Garza.

That’s why she said that MDOT has created contingency plans with other employees and other agencies.

“All of our heavy equipment managers and electricians hold a CDL, so they can work as plow truck drivers,” said Garza. “They don’t have designated routes, but they’re trained in snow removal, so they can pick up a route if there is a worker that can’t come in for a shift.”

While MDOT is fully staffed, the Genesee County Road commission is still working on hiring some operators.

When ABC12 reached out for an interview on Wednesday,  they couldn’t do it because they were busy with interviews to filling those positions.

But even if the road commission doesn’t hit the staffing numbers they want to see,  MDOT says they can help.

“We also have contingency plans we have developed with local road commissions. So, if we’re in a situation where we’re short on drivers or they’re short on drivers-- we can help to share route,” said Garza. “Before there were some very clear-cut jurisdictions previously, we have lifted some of that criteria to find ways to work around those constraints.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Honoring Angie's 25 years at ABC12
Honoring Angie's 25 years at ABC12
Buyer Beware: Flint woman scammed out of $6,000 after purchasing home
Buyer Beware: Flint woman scammed out of $6,000 after purchasing home
Judge approves $626 million Flint Water settlement
Judge approves $626 million Flint Water settlement
Road crews create contingency plans for short staffing
Road crews create contingency plans for short staffing