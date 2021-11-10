MDOT and local road commissions work together to fully staff plow truck fleets

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Road crews are busy preparing for winter and staffing their maintenance fleets.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said that they have just hired 16 new limited term positions for winter maintenance to drive plow trucks.

MDOT’s Jocelyn Garza said that those hires puts them at full staff, but she says with the pandemic, that could change quickly.

“What happens if there’s an outbreak that correlates with a winter storm event,” asked Garza.

That’s why she said that MDOT has created contingency plans with other employees and other agencies.

“All of our heavy equipment managers and electricians hold a CDL, so they can work as plow truck drivers,” said Garza. “They don’t have designated routes, but they’re trained in snow removal, so they can pick up a route if there is a worker that can’t come in for a shift.”

While MDOT is fully staffed, the Genesee County Road commission is still working on hiring some operators.

When ABC12 reached out for an interview on Wednesday, they couldn’t do it because they were busy with interviews to filling those positions.

But even if the road commission doesn’t hit the staffing numbers they want to see, MDOT says they can help.

“We also have contingency plans we have developed with local road commissions. So, if we’re in a situation where we’re short on drivers or they’re short on drivers-- we can help to share route,” said Garza. “Before there were some very clear-cut jurisdictions previously, we have lifted some of that criteria to find ways to work around those constraints.”

