Advertisement

Medicare open enrollment continues until Dec. 7

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Valley Area Agency on Aging has information on what senior citizens should know about open enrollment for Medicare.

Director of Eligibility and Outreach Patti Kerns said open enrollment started Oct. 15 and it ends Dec. 7. She talked about the basics people need to know, what resources are available and the common questions they receive about the process.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

African Drum & Dance Association
African Drum & Dance Parent Association performs for Good Morning Mid-Michigan
"Listen to the Silence" will be shown at the Flint Institute of Arts on Nov. 21.
‘Listen to the Silence’ short film addresses mental health
Rozlyn Kelly is a genealogist from Michigan.
Michigan genealogist hosting event in Flint about finding Black ancestors
Catholic Charities and Carriage Town Ministries are hosting a winter warm-up on Saturday.
Catholic Charities and Carriage Town Ministries hosting winter warm up in Flint