Michigan Republicans unveil $250 million plan to boost police staffing

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Republicans unveiled a $250 million plan to increase police staffing levels around the state, including an aggressive proposal to lure officers from other states.

Republicans say Michigan has 4,000 fewer police officers on the streets this year than 20 years ago. Hundreds of police positions at agencies across the state remain unfilled.

“One of government’s most essential responsibilities is to keep its residents safe,” said Rep. Thomas Albert, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. “Right now, that job is more difficult because local public safety departments across Michigan are stretched too thin.”

A centerpiece of Wednesday’s plan is a $57.5 million Move to Michigan recruitment drive targeting police officers from other states. Out-of-state officers who take law enforcement jobs in Michigan would be eligible to keep their full retirement benefits, along with a year of free hunting and fishing licenses and Recreation Passports.

“We want to help local departments in Michigan hire good, experienced officers without raiding each other’s agencies,” Albert said. “That’s why we’re working to make Michigan an even more welcoming place for officers who are out-of-state and looking for a change.”

He believes mandatory overtime and anti-police rhetoric only add to the stress of an already stressful job, which are driving people away from the job.

The Republican-led Michigan House already approved an $80 million preliminary police support plan in May. The $250 million plan unveiled Wednesday builds on the proposals in the earlier plan.

“Michigan’s men and women in uniform deserve to know that they are a priority and that their work is important to us,” said House Speaker Jason Wentworth. “In an era when far too many people are attacking law enforcement and looking for ways to defund the police, we chose to stand with them and find solutions together.”

Other parts of the Republican plan are similar to a $32 million proposal from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which is part of her overall MI Safe Communities plan. The Republican plan includes:

Tuition assistance and grants for law enforcement or corrections officer candidates, along with $7.5 million for first responder mental health assistance.

$10 million worth of grants for community policing and $15 million for community-based initiatives like the Detroit Police Athletic League.

Additional funding for body cameras, gear, K-9 teams and communications equipment upgrades for police officers.

The proposal was introduced as House Bill 5522, which remains under consideration in the House Appropriations Committee.

