Police identify road worker, motorist killed in fiery pileup near Oscoda

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the victims killed last Friday in a fiery pileup on U.S. 23 is Iosco County.

Police say 47-year-old Shawn Kelley of Hubbard Lake was a flag operator in a construction zone on U.S. 23 south of Oscoda when he was killed as a semi-truck rammed into stopped vehicles.

RELATED: Two people, including flag operator, killed in Iosco County semi crash

Investigators say 39-year-old Jennifer Arocha was in one vehicles that was hit by the semi and also died. The truck driver, an 83-year-old man from Fairgrove, was not injured.

Construction crews were working on a sewer project around 8:30 a.m. Friday along U.S. 23 in Oscoda Township, which reduced the roadway to one lane with flaggers to direct traffic. Police say the Fairgrove man did not see traffic stopped in his direction and hit several vehicles.

Arocha was in the first vehicle that he hit. Her vehicle caught fire and she was pronounced dead on the scene. Kelley also was hit by the semi-truck, which caught fire after the crash.

The crash remained under investigation Wednesday.

