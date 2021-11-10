Advertisement

Saginaw Township Community Schools lays out new guidance on when students should mask up

The new resolution has several benchmarks that must be hit and will only affecting students in 9th through 12th grades
By Rachael Eyler
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - After mixed emotions and opinions from parents, Saginaw Township Community Schools will revise their masking policy starting Nov. 15.

However, it will be decided based on new cases in the entire district, not just one school, meaning case numbers in elementary, middle and high schools will collectively affect students in grades 9 through 12.

According to a letter from Superintendent Bruce Martin the district’s board of education approved the resolution as it follows :

  • Should the total number of new weekly COVID cases drop below 10 for students and staff within the district for three consecutive weeks, masking will become “strongly recommended and encouraged” for grades 9-12.
  • Should the total number of new weekly cases exceed 20 new cases for three consecutive weeks, a mask mandate will once again be enforced for grades 9-12.
  • Anytime the district is in between those case numbers students, staff and administration can choose not to wear a mask on the conditions that they file an exempt form that states a person will “assume the health and quarantine risks.”

The decision comes from a unanimous vote from the school board at Monday night’s board of education meeting.

Pre-K through 8th grade students will continue masking no matter the number of cases in the districts until Jan. 5. Once Jan. 6 comes around then all schools in the district will fall under the new guidance.

Parents and staff should receive more details into that consent form within the next few days. ABC 12 News did reach out to the superintendent of the district but did not receive a call back before news time.

