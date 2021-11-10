See how Mid-Michigan hospitals fared in latest Leapfrog safety grades

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The latest Leapfrog hospital safety grades showed very little change for Mid-Michigan medical centers.

One hospital improved its grade by one point from the spring to the fall while three hospitals dropped two grading points.

Leapfrog graded 88 hospitals across Michigan for the second time this year using 22 measures of patient safety, including Medicare data. Of those, 35 achieved an A grade while 28 received a B -- meaning 77% of hospitals statewide earned the top two grades.

Seventeen Michigan hospitals earned C grades while only two received a D. No Michigan hospitals got an F grade.

Leapfrog ranked Michigan 10th in the nation for the best hospital safety.

Below are the scores for Mid-Michigan hospitals and their change from the spring:

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township improved from a B to an A.

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital on Tawas City remains at a B.

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw remains at a C.

Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw remains at an A.

Hurley Medical Center in Flint remains at a D.

McLaren Bay Region in Bay City remains at a C.

McLaren Lapeer Region remains at an A.

McLaren Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant remains at an A.

McLaren Flint Hospital dropped from an A to a C.

Memorial Healthcare in Owosso dropped from an A to a C.

MidMichigan Medical Center-Alpena dropped from an A to a C.

MidMichigan Medical Center-West Branch remained at a B.

MidMichigan Medical Center-Gratiot in Alma remained at a B.

MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland remained at an A.

