Whitmer advocates again for cannabis businesses to use banks

Federal laws won’t allow banks to accept money or checks from businesses selling marijuana
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is among 24 elected executives calling for a change in law that would give cannabis businesses access to traditional banks.

Governors from 21 states, two territories and the Washington, D.C. mayor all signed a letter asking Congress to pass the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, which would remove federal rules prohibiting banks from working with marijuana businesses.

“Since 2018, our state has worked with industry businesses to pass laws to make cannabis safe and accessible. However, operating all-cash businesses poses an inherent danger for businesses in our state, and the SAFE Banking Act provides clear guidelines for our financial institutions to bank with these businesses,” Whitmer said.

Michigan voters approved medical marijuana use in 2008 and recreational marijuana use in 2018. However, marijuana remains illegal under federal laws.

The federal Controlled Substances Act prohibits federally regulated financial institutions from accepting cash, checks or electronic payments from businesses that sell cannabis. Whitmer advocated for marijuana businesses to access banks in June 2019 and April 2020.

