Whitmer calls for incentives to bring microchip makers back to U.S.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is joining eight other governors on a letter urging Congress to pass incentives for companies to bring microchip manufacturing back to the U.S.

The governors sent a letter to Congressional leaders calling for prompt action on the CHIPS for America Act, which is aimed at increasing the domestic supply of microchips for the auto industry.

“The global auto chip shortage has hit Michigan and states across the country hard, idling plants and slowing production, threatening thousands of auto-related jobs up and down the supply chain,” Whitmer said. “With no end in sight, it’s clear we have no time to lose if we’re going to protect jobs and maintain our competitive edge.”

The U.S. Senate recently passed legislation that provides over $54 billion for the CHIPS Act. The bill would boost production and research of semiconductors in the U.S., including $2 billion to incentivize production of “mature node” chips required by automakers.

Microchips also are important for medical devices, farm machinery and national defense applications.

More than 575,000 American jobs have been affected by the microchip shortage. Whitmer said North American automakers lost production of an estimated 2.2 million vehicles in 2021 due to a lack of microchips, which is projected to continue into 2023.

She believes the CHIPS Act will restore the U.S. auto industry back to full production while also creating jobs in the semiconductor industry across Michigan.

