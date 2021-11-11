Advertisement

#6 Michigan uses late second half surge to get past Buffalo

Wolverines play in front of a sold crowd for the first time since the beginning of 2020
By Brandon Green
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Wolverines basketball opened up the 2021 basketball in unfamiliar territory.

Michigan hasn’t played in front of fans since the beginning of 2020 and they needed every bit of the sold-out crowd to get past Buffalo 88-76.

Check-out sports reporter Brandon Green’s report on the game in the video player.

