AOTW - Dylan Wehner
“He’s a freak, he flies around, he’s tall probably the fastest kid on our team. He’s just a baller,” said Connor McCain Laker senior quarterback.
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Laker’s wideout Dylan Wehner took four years off from organized football but decided to play his senior year.
It looks like a good decision, Wehner leads the Laker in catches (32), receiving yards (745), receiving touchdowns (15).
