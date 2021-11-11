Birch Run Township hopes to build new convention center

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Birch Run Township is hoping to create new tourism dollars by building a new convention center after the former center was sold last year.

“For years we tried to get the owner of the expo center to build a hotel, and it just wasn’t going to happen,” said Birch Run Township Convention and Visitor Bureau Director, Jerry Preston. “Now all of sudden we’ve lost the center and all of the activity that was there.”

The proposed center would be built right in the middle of town next to multiple hotels on Tiffany Boulevard.

“We’re looking at building a 50,000 square foot expo center between the Hampton Inn and the Holiday Inn,” said Preston.

The drawings show their plan would have elevated walkways linking the Center to those hotels.

“We’ve had a feasibility study done by CSl International and it shows about an 18 million dollar economic impact for us-- which is huge for Birch Run,” said Preston.

That feasibility study says not only would the proposed Convention center bring in money itself, but it would put hotels in a position to do the same.

“Not just the hotels in this case-- but all those people eat at our restaurants in Birch Run, come shopping at the outlet mall,” said Preston.

But the biggest question remains-- how will the 30-million-dollar project be paid for?

“We don’t have any particular plan at this point,” said Preston. “We hope there will be some COVID funds available from the Presidents Build Back Better program and come of the other programs that are out there. It’s part of our hospitality infrastructure so we’re hoping we can find some funds there.”

Preston says this project is still in its infancy stage, but they sent this proposal to Saginaw County hoping to see some funding help from them.

Saginaw County did pull in 37 million dollars in COVID-19 funding.

