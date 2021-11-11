Family wants answers as to what happened to missing Saginaw Marine veteran

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Its Veteran’s Day, a day to give thanks to those who served our country.

But for the family of a Saginaw native, it’s another day of wondering what happened to their loved one.

Its been nearly 40 years since a Marine vanished, after he returned home from serving on the front lines in Vietnam.

He has been declared deceased, but his sister is still holding out hope that he still might be alive.

It was Christmas Day1981 when family members say they last saw Daniel Muttscheller in Au Gres. It truly is a mystery as to what happened to him and his family is still hoping to get an answer one day.

“We don’t know what happened to him,” says Charlotte Hardy, Daniel’s sister.

Daniel Muttscheller was 17 years old when he enlisted in the United States Marines in the late 1960′s. Hardy says Muttscheller was on the front lines of the Vietnam War, and when he came back to the Saginaw area in 1969 or 1970, he talked of the horrors he saw while in combat. Hardy says he wasn’t the same.

“He was not my brother anymore, he was not the funny, loving caring guy he was when he went over,” she remembers.

He was using drugs, he was also suffering from mental illness and began collecting disability benefits. Then in February of 1982, his family realized he didn’t pick up his disability check. They filed a missing persons report with the Saginaw Police Department that same month.

“We went to Saginaw several times and we walked the streets of the city, the city streets and different areas of Saginaw,” says Hardy.

Muttscheller vanished. His parents and two sisters have passed on and the family has even put his name on a gravestone with no date of death. Hardy still hopes her brother is still alive somewhere, even though he was declared legally deceased in the late 1980′s.

On this Veteran’s Day, there are still thousands of military personnel missing in action and there are even some, missing at home.

“I worry about who is still missing, like my brother, I wonder how many other people are going through this that I am going through,” Hardy says.

This is considered an open investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw Police Department.

