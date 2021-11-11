Advertisement

Flint residents attorney weighs in on historic $626 million settlement

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -“We when we hit the map with this Flint water crisis, the world cared about us, they had compassion for us. And I believe that helped to drive the accountability that led to this partial settlement that we have today,” said plaintiffs attorney, Trachelle Young.

Young is part of a group of attorneys who have spent countless hours over the last 6 years fighting for this day.

A judge giving the final approval of a $626 million civil settlement for Flint residents.

Thousands who were impacted by lead tainted water as a result of the city temporarily switching to the Flint River as water source in 2014.

“What it does is it grants the final approval that allows the partial settlement to move full speed ahead,” Young explained.

A bulk of the money, 80 percent, will go to those who were under 18 at the time they were exposed to the contaminated water.

The payments - which will be determined on a case-by-case basis, could go out as soon as 45 days from Wednesday.

Young says with the 178-page decision, Judge Levy addressed many possible objections to the settlement.

“She took painstaking detail and going through the history of why the settlement is fair, why it is just and why it brings closure to the residents who chose to participate,” she said.

But Young says while this portion of the case is settled, it’s far from over.

“There are multiple defendants that are remaining in this litigation so this only releases the settling defendants. That’s the state of Michigan, the city Flint, McLaren and Rowe Engineering,” Young said.

