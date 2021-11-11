Flint water activist: Justice not served in Flint water settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Not nearly enough. That’s how one Flint water activist, and many others describe the final amount in the Flint Water Settlement.

Wednesday at 5:00 p.m, news broke that U.S. District Judge, Judith Levy, gave final approval of the $626 million civil settlement.

As the news broke about Flint water settlement, Flint water activist Florlisa Fowler immediately started thinking

“It’s not enough money to cover the damages for what was caused -- our health, our homes, the losses people suffered and the people that aren’t here anymore,” she said.

Fowler knows the settlement was fought at best, but she and others feel there were many elements missing that should have been considered before it was finalized.

“The healthcare element for the future -- for the children -- but the adults and the elderly -- also the cap on the $1,000 for homeowners,” she said.

Fowler said that $1,000 won’t even begin to put a dent in some of the things that have happened to her as a result of the crisis.

“Basically the corrosion corroded the pipes inside the home and caused water damage and leakage and now there’s flooring issues -- on top of that damage to the water heater as well as our air and furnace -- it all needs to be replaced,” said Fowler.

Included defendants in the settlement are the state of Michigan, which will pay $600 million, the city of flint will pay $20 million, McLaren, $5 million and Rowe Professional services at $1.25 million.

“It’s never going to be over. We’re going to be living with this the rest of our lives -- what we have left -- and our children, what about their future,” she said.

Payouts will be made based on a formula that directs more money to youth and to those who can prove the water affected their blood and bone lead levels along with cognitive problems.

The distribution process likely will begin within 45 days.

