Advertisement

Flint water activist: Justice not served in Flint water settlement

By Mark Bullion
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Not nearly enough. That’s how one Flint water activist, and many others describe the final amount in the Flint Water Settlement.

Wednesday at 5:00 p.m, news broke that U.S. District Judge, Judith Levy, gave final approval of the $626 million civil settlement.

As the news broke about Flint water settlement, Flint water activist Florlisa Fowler immediately started thinking

“It’s not enough money to cover the damages for what was caused -- our health, our homes, the losses people suffered and the people that aren’t here anymore,” she said.

Fowler knows the settlement was fought at best, but she and others feel there were many elements missing that should have been considered before it was finalized.

“The healthcare element for the future -- for the children -- but the adults and the elderly -- also the cap on the $1,000 for homeowners,” she said.

Fowler said that $1,000 won’t even begin to put a dent in some of the things that have happened to her as a result of the crisis.

“Basically the corrosion corroded the pipes inside the home and caused water damage and leakage and now there’s flooring issues -- on top of that damage to the water heater as well as our air and furnace -- it all needs to be replaced,” said Fowler.

Included defendants in the settlement are the state of Michigan, which will pay $600 million, the city of flint will pay $20 million, McLaren, $5 million and Rowe Professional services at $1.25 million.

“It’s never going to be over. We’re going to be living with this the rest of our lives -- what we have left -- and our children, what about their future,” she said.

Payouts will be made based on a formula that directs more money to youth and to those who can prove the water affected their blood and bone lead levels along with cognitive problems.

The distribution process likely will begin within 45 days.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Saginaw Marine who served in Vietnam went missing 40 years ago
Saginaw Marine who served in Vietnam went missing 40 years ago
Genesee County Sheriff: Arrest made in 1997 Lennon cold case
Genesee County Sheriff: Arrest made in 1997 Lennon cold case
Korean War veteran honored after ultimate sacrifice 70 years ago
Korean War Veteran honored decades after making the ultimate sacrifice
Korean War veteran honored after ultimate sacrifice 70 years ago
Korean War veteran honored after ultimate sacrifice 70 years ago
Ready Player One: Your child's college paid for by playing video games
Ready Player One: Your child's college paid for by playing video games