Former City of Flint Mayor calls water settlement a ‘slap in the face’ to residents

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -While some are calling today’s settlement a victory for the city of Flint, critics are saying more should be done to not only compensate residents but also hold those responsible for the water emergency accountable in a court of law.

Former Flint city Mayor Karen Weaver calls the settlement “a slap in the face” to Flint water crisis victims who continue to face damage physically and mentally.

“This was not justice for the people of the city of Flint,” Weaver said. “The amount in this settlement does not reflect the value of the lives that have been lost in the lives that have been damaged.”

Weaver was elected Mayor of Flint in 2015 where she pledged to lead Flint from crisis to recovery.

In today’s decision, Judge Judith Levy says the settlement reached is a “remarkable achievement” as tens of thousands of Flint residents will receive compensation for being exposed to lead and other contaminants.

Weaver says those who experienced the crisis at its forefront, think otherwise.

“What was that a remarkable achievement for? The attorneys that got a lot of money?” Weaver said. “Was it a remarkable achievement for them? I mean, there are some people that are going to get like, you know, maybe 1.5 million, those are people that have lost their lives. But there are a lot of other people that lost their lives as well.”

She adds, there’s still work to be done including accountability for those responsible for the water crisis.

“We haven’t gotten financial accountability, we haven’t gotten criminal accountability in this as well,” Weaver said. “Because we know what happened in Flint was a crime. This was a crime. And we’re waiting to see if anybody’s going to be held criminally accountable for this.”

It’s estimated that Flint adults who suffered during the water crisis could reportedly get up to a thousand dollars, unless they can show a specific injury due to the water crisis.

