Genesee County sheriff deputy named Veteran Employee of the Year
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Andrew Graham completed seven years of active duty as a U.S. Army sergeant and now is a deputy with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
He was just awarded the Veteran Employee of the Year from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency at the 2021 Michigan Military and Veterans Gala. His award, current and previous recognitions will be displayed at the Veteran’s Museum in Frankenmuth.
