Advertisement

Genesee County sheriff deputy named Veteran Employee of the Year

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Andrew Graham completed seven years of active duty as a U.S. Army sergeant and now is a deputy with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

He was just awarded the Veteran Employee of the Year from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency at the 2021 Michigan Military and Veterans Gala. His award, current and previous recognitions will be displayed at the Veteran’s Museum in Frankenmuth.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Jerry Baker
Honoring Mid-Michigan veterans on Veterans Day
Shondalia White
Flint actress on the rise with role on ‘Black Mafia Family’
African Drum & Dance Association
African Drum & Dance Parent Association performs for Good Morning Mid-Michigan
"Listen to the Silence" will be shown at the Flint Institute of Arts on Nov. 21.
‘Listen to the Silence’ short film addresses mental health