Head-on crash on Corunna Road leaves 74-year-old with life-threatening injuries

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 74-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon.

Flint Township police say an 18-year-old man from Flint was driving a Chevrolet Monte Carlo east on Corunna Road around 4:15 p.m. when he lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic near Ryan Street, which is just east of I-75.

The Monte Carlo slammed head-on into a Chevrolet Cobalt. Police say an ambulance rushed the 74-year-old driving the Cobalt to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening internal injuries and broken bones.

An ambulance took the 18-year-old driving the Monte Carlo to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Investigators believe the Monte Carlo was speeding before the crash. They are looking into whether the 18-year-old also was intoxicated at the time.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250.

