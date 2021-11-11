JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Some sunshine and strong southeast to southerly winds Thursday combined to push temperatures to above-average levels. Highs for the day ranged from the upper 50s, to middle 60s ahead of a cold front that is already moving off to our east. The front brought a quick hit of rain to Mid-Michigan during the afternoon. Now it will be scattered light showers lingering behind the front for the overnight period. Lows early Friday morning will range from the middle 30s, to around 40.

The best chance of seeing some sunshine Friday will come in the morning. As strong southwesterly winds draw much cooler air in across the lakes, quiet a bit of cloud cover will likely be stirred up for the afternoon and evening. There will also be a chance of seeing some scattered rain/snow showers across the area during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures for the day will be in the 40s, so there really isn’t a good chance for any wet snow to stick.

Saturday will bring another chance of some scattered, generally light, rain/snow showers. Highs Saturday will have to struggle to get much past the 40-degree mark. Sunday will feature a clipper-type weather system. Some light, wet snow looks to be a good bet, with some of it sticking – especially to grassy areas. Highs Sunday will stay in the 30s, while lows early Monday morning dip to sub-freezing levels. On ABC12 News we will let you know when we may have to deal with some slippery roads. - JR