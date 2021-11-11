Korean War Veteran honored decades after making the ultimate sacrifice

MID MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - While Veterans Day is meant to celebrate American veterans and their patriotism, today’s ceremony also paid special tribute to Army Corporal Dale Wright.

Wright was one of the 55 solders identified among the remains from North Korea returned to the United States in 2018.

Wright’s sister, Linda Stover, said that this Veterans Day holds a special meaning for her, as one of the first honoring him after he was finally laid to rest this past August.

“I was only 4 when he went in,” Stover says. “I just remember my mother so sad all the time and wishing he’d come home. She always believed he was still alive.”

Stover said that she has very few memories of her brother, but she never gave up hope that he would one day return home.

It wasn’t until 70 years later when Dale finally came home.

“I got the phone call from the Army saying they had matched my DNA with his remains and he’d be coming home,’ said Stover. “I just cried. Cried and cried. Because I just didn’t think it would ever happen.”

This Veterans Day, Stover was able to see her brother’s name etched into the plaques at McFarland Veterans Park.

It was the first Veterans Day celebrating her hero back home after all those years apart.

“I had him interred in the wall, not in the ground,” said Stover. “I figured, he was in the ground for 70 years, he needed to be up out of the ground now.”

Stover said that her brother was laid to rest this August on her mother’s birthday at the Grand Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

She says it brings her comfort knowing they are celebrating his return home together.

