Lapeer man faces eight charges after child pornography investigation

Child pornography arrest
Child pornography arrest(ap newsroom)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer man is facing eight charges after authorities say he looked at child pornographic images online.

Police say 31-year-old Zachary James Ruddock was arraigned Monday in the Lapeer County District Court on the following charges:

  • six counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating after learning that Ruddock allegedly was looking at images of child pornography on the internet. Police served a search warrant at his home and seized digital devices.

