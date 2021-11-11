Lapeer man faces eight charges after child pornography investigation
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer man is facing eight charges after authorities say he looked at child pornographic images online.
Police say 31-year-old Zachary James Ruddock was arraigned Monday in the Lapeer County District Court on the following charges:
- six counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
- two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating after learning that Ruddock allegedly was looking at images of child pornography on the internet. Police served a search warrant at his home and seized digital devices.
