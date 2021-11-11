Man arrested 24 years after murder of Mary Prieur in Lennon

LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police announced the arrest of a 41-year-old man from Lennon accused of killing an elderly widow 24 years ago.

The body of Mary Prieur was found on Feb. 27, 1997, in Lennon. She allegedly was kidnapped from her home, dragged and left for dead.

The investigation has dogged generations of investigators ever since, but nobody had been arrested for the murder until this week.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, who has worked the case since 2002, said evidence gathered this week placed 41-year-old Michael Bur at the scene of the crime. He was arrested and arraigned Thursday on charges of felony murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Bur was in custody Thursday afternoon in the Genesee County Jail with no bond offered while awaiting further court proceedings.

“The people responsible have been free since that day, but that day is over,” Swanson said.

He said investigators plan to discuss the investigation and what led to Bur’s arrest next week. Watch ABC12 News at Six for a full report on Swanson press conference on Thursday and a full update on the case.

