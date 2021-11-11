Advertisement

Michigan allows two-year vehicle registrations with new law

Gov. Whitmer said renewing license plate tabs every other year adds convenience for drivers
Michigan license plate
Michigan license plate(WNDU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan drivers can save themselves a trip to the Secretary of State’s office or their mailbox with a new law allowing for two-year vehicle registrations.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4117 into law on Wednesday, which gives drivers the option of renewing their vehicles and license plate tabs for two years at a time. She said multi-year vehicle registrations are more convenient than single-year renewals.

“Making life easier for Michiganders is one of my top priorities,” Whitmer said. “The changes that I signed into law today will give Michigan car owners the opportunity to renew their license every two years instead of annually and will provide options for Michigan businesses to renew their special vehicle registration.”

Vehicle registrations expire annually now on the owner’s birthday. The two-year registration will be an option, but drivers still can opt to continue renewing every year.

A two-year renewal will cost drivers double the rate for a single-year renewal, so there won’t be a financial savings for the two-year option. A law passed in October allows the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office to sell Recreation Passports for two years, as well.

The new option must go into effect by Oct. 1, 2022.

