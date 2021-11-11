Michigan attorney general says she drank too much at football tailgate

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s attorney general says she drank too much booze before a big football game between Michigan and Michigan State.

Dana Nessel told her story on Facebook. She even posted a photo of herself slumped in a stadium seat with a Michigan hat covering her face.

MY OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON “TAILGATE-GATE”: My staff has pleaded with me to hire a crisis-management PR firm for an... Posted by Dana Nessel on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Nessel, a Democrat, says she had two bloody marys on an empty stomach while attending a tailgate party. She joked that “as long as you put enough vegetables in them, it’s practically a salad.”

Nessel says she felt ill inside the stadium and left. She says a designated driver took her home. Nessel says she’s “human” and sometimes she screws up.

She has said she is running for reelection in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.