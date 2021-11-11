Advertisement

Michigan attorney general says she drank too much at football tailgate

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel(Office of the Michigan Attorney General)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s attorney general says she drank too much booze before a big football game between Michigan and Michigan State.

Dana Nessel told her story on Facebook. She even posted a photo of herself slumped in a stadium seat with a Michigan hat covering her face.

MY OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON “TAILGATE-GATE”: My staff has pleaded with me to hire a crisis-management PR firm for an...

Posted by Dana Nessel on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Nessel, a Democrat, says she had two bloody marys on an empty stomach while attending a tailgate party. She joked that “as long as you put enough vegetables in them, it’s practically a salad.”

Nessel says she felt ill inside the stadium and left. She says a designated driver took her home. Nessel says she’s “human” and sometimes she screws up.

She has said she is running for reelection in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Helmreich Farms harvests sugar beets for Michigan Sugar Co. on Nov. 9, 2021, from a field...
Record setting Mid-Michigan sugar beet crop too large for full harvest
Sugar beet harvest
Michigan license plate
Michigan allows two-year vehicle registrations with new law
A police cruiser.
Head-on crash on Corunna Road leaves 74-year-old with life-threatening injuries