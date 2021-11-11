Michigan doctors concerned of measles outbreak

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The CDC is warning people about a potential measles outbreak.

The agency said that the highly-contagious virus is once again a global threat.

That threat is because nearly 22 million babies around the world missed getting a measles vaccine during the pandemic.

Michigan health professionals are sharing their concerns, and how it could impact local health facilities.

Across the state multiple hospitals are reaching full capacity with COVID-19 patients.

With concerns rising about a measles outbreak pediatricians’ are now making plans to avoid overwhelming the health system.

“I’m disappointed. I think we can work harder and do better to try to educate more parents and more patients and teach them about why vaccines are important specifically, in this case, the measles vaccine,” said Dr. Gurbaksh Esch of Hurley Pediatrics.

Health professionals are now working to educate the public about the measles to avoid any sort of outbreak.

“Initial symptoms look similar to other cold viruses, we might see, but very quickly, patients will become quite ill. So they have high fevers,” said Dr. Kelly Orringer, with C.S. Children’s Mott Children’s Hospital.

“Mouth sores, a body rash that starts at the top of the head and moves down the body over several days.”

With the decrease in amount of measles vaccinations throughout the country health systems are worried they could be dealing with a second epidemic..

“Health systems [are] already pretty overwhelmed. Specifically the pediatrics health system that commonly has a lot of patients in the winter months and that if we have a measles outbreak, whether it’s big or small, [we would be] utilizing a lot of the same resources that we’re using for COVID because it is also an airborne virus,” added Dr. Gurbaksh Esch.

Health professionals are asking parents to reach out to their medical provider to answer any questions.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is also hosting a virtual COVID-19 vaccine town hall on Nov. 18, on its Facebook page.

