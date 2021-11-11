Michigan reports a daily average of 3,142 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of COVID-19 cases has increased since Monday’s report

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,283 new COVID-19 illnesses Tuesday to Wednesday for a total of 1,172,800. The daily average of 3,142 newly confirmed cases has increased since the report on Monday.

State health officials reported 163 deaths attributed to the coronavirus Tuesday to Wednesday, which increases Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 22,684.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing has nearly doubled since Monday’s report. As of Tuesday, 45,464 tests were completed. The percentage of positive tests has also skyrocketed, settling at 16.93% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses has remained consistently high since the reading over the weekend. As of Wednesday, 2,728 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 21 more than Monday.

A total of 2,573 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators has increased since the report on Monday. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 635 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 347 of them were on ventilators.

Since Monday’s report, there are 33 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 12 more on ventilators.

As of Monday, Michigan reported that the state has distributed over 15.203 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.900 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 6.162 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 779,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.285 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.651 million people statewide. A total of 54.4% of Michiganders are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 69.8% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The state reported that pediatric vaccine data for children aged 5-11 years went live as of 11/5/21. This resulted in the coverage rates decreasing due to the expansion in COVID-19 vaccine eligible population.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 42,556 cases and 1,029 deaths, which is an increase of 201 cases and five deaths.

Saginaw, 26,692 cases and 659 deaths, which is an increase of 218 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 1,742 cases and 38 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases and one death.

Bay, 14,469 cases and 385 deaths, which is an increase of 40 cases and one death.

Clare, 3,473 cases and 104 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases.

Gladwin, 2,906 cases and 74 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases and one death.

Gratiot, 4,685 cases and 126 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases and one death.

Huron, 3,895 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases and one death.

Iosco, 2,881 cases and 92 deaths, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Isabella, 8,073 cases and 130 deaths, which is an increase of 50 cases and two deaths.

Lapeer, 10,084 cases and 247 deaths, which is an increase of 50 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 10,036 cases and 137 deaths, which is an increase of 66 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 2,373 cases and 62 deaths, which is an increase of six cases and two deaths.

Oscoda, 847 cases and 38 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Roscommon, 2,281 cases and 68 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases and two deaths.

Sanilac, 4,535 cases and 130 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases.

Shiawassee, 7,859 cases and 129 deaths, which is an increase of 55 cases.

Tuscola, 6,604 cases and 189 deaths, which is an increase of 53 cases and one death.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.