Mid-Michigan’s second McAlister’s Deli opening in Owosso next week

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - The second McAlister’s Deli location in Mid-Michigan is opening next week in Owosso.

The new fast casual restaurant at 1441 E. Main St. opens on Monday. The eatery offers a wide selection of sandwiches, salads, giant stuffed potatoes and a specially blended sweet tea.

The grand opening starts at 10 a.m. Monday and the first 100 people in line when the restaurant opens at 10 a.m. will receive free sweet tea for a year with a special tumbler. Other promotional giveaways are planned during the opening day.

“We are excited to open our new McAlister’s Deli location in Owosso and give Free Tea Passes to our first 100 customers,” said Mike Moss, director of McAlister’s Deli company operations. “We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and sharing our table together.”

McAlister’s Deli will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week in Owosso. Dine-in and in-store pickup options are available, along with a drive-thru to pickup orders placed online. An app and rewards program are available for online orders.

The company has more than 470 locations in 27 states, including restaurants in the Lansing and Grand Rapids areas. The Flint Township location at 4050 Miller Road was the first McAlister’s Deli on Michigan’s east side.

