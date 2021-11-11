Rain, wind, and snow heading to Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A big THANK YOU to all those who have served or are serving our country!

As a low pressure system works through the region over the next couple of days, we’ll see some precipitation, windy conditions, and a big temperature drop.

Today’s highs will be around 60 degrees! Winds will shift from the SE to SW at 15-20mph, gusting to 40mph at times this afternoon. After starting the morning with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, rain moves in from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Showers become more scattered by the late night, ending for tomorrow morning.

Tonight temps drop to near 40 with winds out of the SW at 10-20mph. Clouds break apart, giving way to a brighter start to Friday.

Clouds move back in Friday afternoon with scattered showers – wintry mix and slushy snow are possible. Temps only make it to the mid 40s tomorrow, then lower 40s Saturday.

Spotty wintry mix lingers into Saturday before another system arrives Sunday. This could bring more mix and snow – we’ll keep you updated!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.