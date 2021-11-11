Advertisement

Rainy and windy this afternoon

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A big THANK YOU to all those who have served or are serving our country!

As a low pressure system works through the region over the next couple of days, we’ll see some precipitation, windy conditions, and a big temperature drop.

Today’s highs will be around 60 degrees! Winds will shift from the SE to SW at 15-20mph, gusting to 40mph at times this afternoon. After starting the morning with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, rain moves in from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Showers become more scattered by the late night, ending for tomorrow morning.

Tonight temps drop to near 40 with winds out of the SW at 10-20mph. Clouds break apart, giving way to a brighter start to Friday.

Clouds move back in Friday afternoon with scattered showers – wintry mix and slushy snow are possible. Temps only make it to the mid 40s tomorrow, then lower 40s Saturday.

Spotty wintry mix lingers into Saturday before another system arrives Sunday. This could bring more mix and snow – we’ll keep you updated!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

WJRT November 11th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT November 11th, 2021 Morning Weather
A Few Showers Overnight...More Rain Through Thursday Afternoon...
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report
A Few Showers Overnight...More Rain Through Thursday Afternoon...
JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report
A Few Showers Possible Overnight...Heavier Rain Late Thursday...
JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report