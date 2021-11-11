Record setting Mid-Michigan sugar beet crop too large for full harvest

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Sugar beet growers around Mid-Michigan received an order to leave 5% of their crop in the ground and Michigan Sugar Co. recently offered a voluntary buyback to avoid harvesting more.

Michigan Sugar said the sugar beet crop this year is vastly exceeding records. The company’s nearly 900 growers are harvesting well over 36 tons of sugar beets per acre, which easily beats the previous record harvest of 31.64 tons per acre.

“We keep watching the yields and the tons being delivered, and both just continue to go up,” said Mark Flegenheimer, president and CEO of Michigan Sugar. “Year-to-date, including the beets harvested during our early dig period, we are at 36.7 tons per acre. But since Oct. 22, we are averaging 38.8 tons per acre with many areas above 40 tons per acre and some even topping 50 tons per acre.”

Michigan Sugar issued the mandatory order to skip harvesting 5% of the crop on Nov. 1, which amounts to about 8,000 acres of the nearly 163,000 acres of sugar beets planted in Mid-Michigan this year. The voluntary buyback offer was issued on Nov. 7 to leave another 5,000 acres unharvested.

Growers who participate in the buyback will be paid for the crop they don’t harvest based on the average per-acre yield for the sugar beets they have delivered.

“The 5% was mandatory, but these additional acres are truly voluntary,” said Flegenheimer. “We simply have to take steps at this time to limit our tonnage. We’re already 7.5 tons per acre above our five-year average of 29 tons per acre. We’re not just going to break our previous record by a little bit, we’re going to shatter it.”

He said this year’s crop is on pace to produce 1.2 million tons more sugar beets than expected, which would take too long to process. Michigan Sugar expects to continue slicing several weeks later than normal next spring into mid-April.

“With a crop this big, you run the danger of not even finishing by May,” Flegenheimer said. “That’s not a position we want to get into, because by then managing the sugar beet piles becomes too challenging a task.”

Michigan Sugar growers are about 85% done with the harvest after delivering 4.7 million tons of sugar beets to slicing plants, which have processed 1.6 million tons. The company still plans to harvest about 150,000 acres of sugar beets this fall and leave 500,000 tons unharvested.

Michigan Sugar already has produced 440 million pounds of sugar so far this season.

Flegenheimer said the bumper crop of sugar beets will affect how many acres Michigan Sugar growers are allowed to plant next spring.

“We likely won’t be planting 100% of our acres,” he said. “It’s tricky, because you don’t want to make decisions based on one year of data that is so different from our five-year averages. And, of course, you never know what type of growing season Mother Nature will bring. There are many factors at play here and it is important to look at the data and not base decisions on emotions.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.