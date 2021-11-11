Advertisement

Saginaw major crimes unit looking for shooting suspect

32-year-old woman shot multiple times in a Saginaw home early Thursday morning
Police searching for Cortez Gill
Police searching for Cortez Gill(MSP)
By Terry Camp
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit is looking for a man who they believe shot a woman early Thursday morning.

Police are looking for 28-year-old Cortez Gill, who is believed to be driving a 2017 black Toyota Corolla that has no front bumper and a Mississippi license plate with the number HNS6414.

Police are currently in the 2700 block of Kensington in Saginaw, where a 32-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds. She is currently in surgery at the hospital.

Investigators say Gill is believed to be armed and dangerous and if you know his location, you are asked to call the Michigan State Police, Saginaw Police, or 9-1-1.

