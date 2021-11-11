Advertisement

Saginaw mom frustrated with school after daughter tests positive for COVID-19

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan mom says she’s frustrated with the Bridgeport-Spaulding Community School District now that she and her daughter have tested positive for COVID-19.

“You don’t want to end up in the hospital this is a very serious illness and I take it very seriously,” said Angie Galvan.

Galvan is speaking out in hopes to protect other families from being exposed to the virus.

Galvan’s daughter attended Thomas White Elementary in Bridgeport.

After testing positive for COVID she withdrew her daughter from the district, she feels the Bridgeport Community School district are not handling COVID-19 safety protocols correctly.

“I can’t drop her off there anymore... I am now looking for other schools because my daughter’s not safe there. It’s just one thing after another and I just want parents to talk to their kids,” she said.

Now battling the virus Galvan is warning parents to have a conversation with their children to continue practicing COVID-19 safety protocols.

“It’s very important for all kids to be taught to wash their hands at this age,” added Galvan.

Superintendent of Bridgeport-Spaulding Community School District Mark Whelton says they are aware of the concerns some of the parents have.

Whelton says they have extensive COVID-19 safety procedures and take pride in the fact they only have roughly 40 COVID-19 cases in the district this year.

