Clio Center for the Arts offers variety of classes for the community

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Clio Center for the Arts gave a brief demonstration of what it has to offer for the community.

President Jan Warner and painting instructor Elena Ray Guevara provided a tease of art classes the center offers this fall.

The center is located at 3370 W. Vienna Road. Call 810-547-7087 for more information or to sign up for classes.

