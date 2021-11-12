Clio Center for the Arts offers variety of classes for the community
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Clio Center for the Arts gave a brief demonstration of what it has to offer for the community.
President Jan Warner and painting instructor Elena Ray Guevara provided a tease of art classes the center offers this fall.
The center is located at 3370 W. Vienna Road. Call 810-547-7087 for more information or to sign up for classes.
