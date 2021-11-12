Employees put on leave after Ascension Genesys Hospital vaccine mandate deadline

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A tough day for many employees at Ascension Genesys Hospital.

Friday, Nov. 12; employees without a COVID-19 vaccine were told they could no longer work there.

The hospital told ABC12 News that they don’t have an exact number of employees they let go today due to vaccine status.

Tammy Harmon is just one of the many Ascension Genesys employees finding themselves unemployed at this point.

“It just simply boils down to choice,” said Harmon. “I’m dumbfounded that it’s come down to this.”

After 21 years at the hospital, Harmon says earlier this week she was told not to come back unless she got the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I eventually went in the office with them and they asked if I had the vaccine and if I was going to get the vaccine-- the answer was no,” said Harmon. “They said well this is the process then. Starting Saturday, you’ll be on a two-week unpaid leave and if you don’t get the vaccine within those two weeks then you should not come back to work.”

In a statement Ascension Genesys says in part: “Ascension continues to put the safety of our associates and those we are privileged to serve and treat at the forefront of everything we do. This is why we have required our associates to receive both the COVID-19 vaccine and the influenza vaccine.”

Harmon says she has until the end of her 2 week leave to get a vaccine-- but says she won’t.

“At the end of the night I need to be able to live with myself, and that I stood by my principles and that’s where I’m at,” said Harmon.

Per an agreement reached by the hospital and the nurse’s union-- nurses do have the option of a one-year furlough to get the vaccine

They can return to the hospital with the same seniority, wage and PTO as when they were put on furlough.

After that, without a vaccine, they will officially be terminated.

